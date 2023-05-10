Ramona Short May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ramona Short, 93, of Grand Junction, passed away on May 5, 2023 No services are planned. at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. Vocation: Homemaker Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 49° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07:05 AM Sunset: 08:14:30 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 51° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/51° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:06:05 AM Sunset: 08:15:26 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thu 24% 48° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/48° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:05:06 AM Sunset: 08:16:22 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 49° 72° Fri Friday 72°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:04:08 AM Sunset: 08:17:17 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 53° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/53° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:12 AM Sunset: 08:18:13 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 56° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/56° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:02:17 AM Sunset: 08:19:08 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 56° 77° Mon Monday 77°/56° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:01:24 AM Sunset: 08:20:02 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business