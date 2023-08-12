Reed Miller Aug 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Reed Miller, 78 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 1, 2023 Services are pending Grandview Care Lodge, Grand Junction, CO. Vocation: Business Owner Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 65° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:24:26 AM Sunset: 08:13:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 66° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:20 AM Sunset: 08:11:46 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 68° 95° Mon Monday 95°/68° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:26:15 AM Sunset: 08:10:29 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 69° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:10 AM Sunset: 08:09:12 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 69° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:05 AM Sunset: 08:07:53 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 70° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/70° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:29 AM Sunset: 08:06:34 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 67° 95° Fri Friday 95°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:29:55 AM Sunset: 08:05:13 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business