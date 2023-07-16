Richard "Dick" Bowman Jul 16, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Richard "Dick" Bowman, 77 of Palisade, CO, passed away on July 13, 2023 HopeWest Care Center. Vocation: Environmental Engineer Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 66° 97° Sat Saturday 97°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:40 AM Sunset: 08:39:12 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sun 0% 69° 102° Sun Sunday 102°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:24 AM Sunset: 08:38:38 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 77° 108° Mon Monday 108°/77° Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 110F and lows in the upper 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:08 AM Sunset: 08:38:02 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 77F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 10% 71° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/71° A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:02:54 AM Sunset: 08:37:24 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 101° Wed Wednesday 101°/71° Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:40 AM Sunset: 08:36:44 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 6% 70° 101° Thu Thursday 101°/70° Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:04:26 AM Sunset: 08:36:02 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 5% 70° 102° Fri Friday 102°/70° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:05:14 AM Sunset: 08:35:19 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business