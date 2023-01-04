Richard Purcell Sr Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Richard Purcell Sr, 81 of Fruita, CO, passed away on December 26, 2022 at LaVilla Grande Care Center. He was a Grocery Manager. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Richard Purcell Sr Lavilla Grande Care Center Fruita Co Commerce Pass Away Grocery Manager Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 22° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/22° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM Sunset: 05:03:55 PM Humidity: 95% Wind: ESE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 23° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:33:18 AM Sunset: 05:04:47 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 29° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:33:19 AM Sunset: 05:05:40 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Fri 74% 30° 38° Fri Friday 38°/30° Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 74% Sunrise: 07:33:17 AM Sunset: 05:06:34 PM Humidity: 90% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Sat 8% 24° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:33:13 AM Sunset: 05:07:29 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 27° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/27° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:33:08 AM Sunset: 05:08:26 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 18% 30° 40° Mon Monday 40°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:33 AM Sunset: 05:09:23 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business