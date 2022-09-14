Richard Seghers Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Richard Seghers, 55 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on September 6, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital, he was a Cross Country Truck Driver. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Richard Seghers Hospital Pass Away Truck Driver Day Precip Temp Tue 82% 58° 76° Tue Tuesday 76°/58° Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 82% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:25:44 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wed 68% 57° 73° Wed Wednesday 73°/57° Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 68% Sunrise: 06:54:41 AM Sunset: 07:24:07 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 32% 55° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/55° Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:55:35 AM Sunset: 07:22:30 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 18% 55° 81° Fri Friday 81°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM Sunset: 07:20:52 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 55° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/55° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:57:25 AM Sunset: 07:19:15 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 59° 86° Sun Sunday 86°/59° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:19 AM Sunset: 07:17:37 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 56° 85° Mon Monday 85°/56° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:59:14 AM Sunset: 07:15:59 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business