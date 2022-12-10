Ricky D Hellmuth Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ricky D Hellmuth, 67 of Fruita, CO, passed away on December 1. 2022 at home in Fruita, CO, Ricky was a Tool Pusher. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ricky D Hellmuth Fruita Co Memorial Service Pass Away Date Tool Pusher Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 24° 41° Fri Friday 41°/24° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 29° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM Sunset: 04:51:48 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 37° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/37° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:56 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 71% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 07:23:46 AM Sunset: 04:52:06 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Tue 38% 18° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/18° Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:24:31 AM Sunset: 04:52:19 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Wed 13% 16° 32° Wed Wednesday 32°/16° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:25:14 AM Sunset: 04:52:33 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Thu 12% 16° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/16° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:25:56 AM Sunset: 04:52:50 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business