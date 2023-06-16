Robert "Beeto" Maldonado Jun 16, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Robert "Beeto" Maldonado, 59 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 13, 2023 Services are pending at St. Mary's Hospital. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 24% 56° 76° Fri Friday 76°/56° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:41:58 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 24% 58° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/58° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM Sunset: 08:42:18 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 63° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/63° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM Sunset: 08:42:37 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 0% 61° 90° Mon Monday 90°/61° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:22 AM Sunset: 08:42:54 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM Sunset: 08:43:09 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 61° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/61° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:44 AM Sunset: 08:43:22 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 3% 60° 93° Thu Thursday 93°/60° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:48:58 AM Sunset: 08:43:33 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business