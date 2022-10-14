Robert Wicherts Oct 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Facebook Twitter Email Print Robert Wicherts, 72 of Fruita, Colorado, passed away on October 12, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado, Robert was a Methodist Minister. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Robert Wicherts Colorado Grand Junction Pass Away Methodist Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 42° 76° Fri Friday 76°/42° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 06:36:35 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 44° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM Sunset: 06:35:07 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 44° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/44° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM Sunset: 06:33:40 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 44° 71° Mon Monday 71°/44° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM Sunset: 06:32:15 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 44° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 06:30:50 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 44° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/44° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM Sunset: 06:29:26 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 45° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/45° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM Sunset: 06:28:04 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business