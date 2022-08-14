Roger L Walt Aug 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Roger L Walt, 79 of Grand Junction, passed away on August 11, 2022 at Mesa Manor Center. Services are pending. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Roger L Walt Mesa Manor Center Pass Away Grand Junction Day Precip Temp Sat 14% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:25:34 AM Sunset: 08:11:27 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Sun 39% 66° 91° Sun Sunday 91°/66° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:26:28 AM Sunset: 08:10:10 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 65° 87° Mon Monday 87°/65° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:27:23 AM Sunset: 08:08:53 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 19% 66° 88° Tue Tuesday 88°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:34 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 22% 65° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:29:13 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 67° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:30:08 AM Sunset: 08:04:54 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 35% 64° 86° Fri Friday 86°/64° Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 06:31:03 AM Sunset: 08:03:33 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business