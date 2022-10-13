Ron Lease Oct 13, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Facebook Twitter Email Print Ron Lease, 82 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on October 9, 2022 peacefully in his home, Ron was a Professor of Finance. A Memorial Service is being planned for the Spring. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ron Lease Grand Junction Memorial Service Pass Away Colorado Finance Professor Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 45° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/45° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:21:03 AM Sunset: 06:39:28 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 43° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/43° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:22:03 AM Sunset: 06:37:59 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 42° 77° Fri Friday 77°/42° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:04 AM Sunset: 06:36:30 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 45° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/45° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:04 AM Sunset: 06:35:03 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 44° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/44° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:25:05 AM Sunset: 06:33:36 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 44° 71° Mon Monday 71°/44° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:07 AM Sunset: 06:32:11 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 44° 71° Tue Tuesday 71°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:08 AM Sunset: 06:30:46 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business