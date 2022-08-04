Ronald Van Hee Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ronald Van Hee, 88 of Grand Junction, CO, a Pastor/Minister, passed away on July 31, 2022 at his home. Memorial will be held at Pear Park Baptist August 5, 2022 at 11:00 am. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ronald Van Hee Pastor Memorial Pass Away Pear Park Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 70° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/70° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM Sunset: 08:23:14 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 73° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/73° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 39% 71° 93° Fri Friday 93°/71° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:03 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 24% 70° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM Sunset: 08:19:55 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 18% 69° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/69° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM Sunset: 08:18:46 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 19% 69° 95° Mon Monday 95°/69° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:21 AM Sunset: 08:17:35 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 70° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:21:55 AM Sunset: 08:16:24 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business