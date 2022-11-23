Rosalie Anderson Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Rosalie Anderson, 101 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on November 19, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Colorado Pass Away Rosalie Anderson Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 21° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/21° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:53 AM Sunset: 04:55:26 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 18% 28° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:05:57 AM Sunset: 04:54:56 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 25° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/25° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:07 AM Sunset: 04:54:28 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 26° 48° Fri Friday 48°/26° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:02 AM Sunset: 04:54:02 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09:04 AM Sunset: 04:53:38 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 28° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/28° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM Sunset: 04:53:16 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 22% 30° 50° Mon Monday 50°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:11:06 AM Sunset: 04:52:56 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business