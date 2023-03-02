Roseann Scott Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Roseann Scott, 93 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on February 22, 2023 at her Home. She was a Registered Nurse. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Medicine Advertising Day Precip Temp Wed 5% 28° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/28° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:47:07 AM Sunset: 06:06:49 PM Humidity: 98% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 27° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/27° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:45:41 AM Sunset: 06:07:53 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 12% 26° 46° Fri Friday 46°/26° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:44:13 AM Sunset: 06:08:57 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 31° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM Sunset: 06:10:01 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 32° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/32° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:17 AM Sunset: 06:11:04 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 17% 28° 50° Mon Monday 50°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 18% 25° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/25° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business