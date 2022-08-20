Ruby L Russel Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Ruby L Russel, 71, of Fruita, passed away on August 14, 2022 at her home. Services for Ruby will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ruby L Russel Service Pass Away Date Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 61° 84° Fri Friday 84°/61° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:31:07 AM Sunset: 08:03:34 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sat 24% 62° 84° Sat Saturday 84°/62° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:32:02 AM Sunset: 08:02:12 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 24% 62° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:32:56 AM Sunset: 08:00:49 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 65° 90° Mon Monday 90°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:51 AM Sunset: 07:59:26 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 92° Tue Tuesday 92°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:46 AM Sunset: 07:58:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM Sunset: 07:56:36 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 17% 65° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/65° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:36:36 AM Sunset: 07:55:10 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business