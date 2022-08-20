Russ Gene MacDonald Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Russ Gene MacDonald, 47 of Fruita, CO passed away on August 15, 2022 at his residence, he was a Teacher. A service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Fruita Co Residence Service Pass Away Date Teacher Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 61° 84° Fri Friday 84°/61° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:31:07 AM Sunset: 08:03:34 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sat 24% 62° 84° Sat Saturday 84°/62° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:32:02 AM Sunset: 08:02:12 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 24% 62° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:32:56 AM Sunset: 08:00:49 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 65° 90° Mon Monday 90°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:51 AM Sunset: 07:59:26 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 92° Tue Tuesday 92°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:46 AM Sunset: 07:58:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM Sunset: 07:56:36 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 17% 65° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/65° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:36:36 AM Sunset: 07:55:10 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business