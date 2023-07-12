Shavonnah Larae Paiz Jul 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Shavonnah Larae Paiz, 17 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 6, 2023 Funeral Service, Thursday, July 13, 2023 1pm at Faith Heights Church Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 70° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:57:57 AM Sunset: 08:41:07 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 68° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/68° More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:38 AM Sunset: 08:40:40 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 68° 103° Thu Thursday 103°/68° Sunshine. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:59:19 AM Sunset: 08:40:11 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear. Low 68F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 65° 101° Fri Friday 101°/65° Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:01 AM Sunset: 08:39:41 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 67° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/67° Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:44 AM Sunset: 08:39:08 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 68° 103° Sun Sunday 103°/68° Abundant sunshine. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:27 AM Sunset: 08:38:34 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 72° 106° Mon Monday 106°/72° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM Sunset: 08:37:58 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business