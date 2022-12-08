Shirley Estelle Weaver Dec 8, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Shirley Estelle Weaver, 76 of Palisade, CO, passed away on December 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 98% 30° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/30° Snow likely early. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 98% Sunrise: 07:19:38 AM Sunset: 04:51:40 PM Humidity: 91% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Thu 8% 25° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:20:30 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: WNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 24° 41° Fri Friday 41°/24° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:21:20 AM Sunset: 04:51:45 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 28° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/28° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM Sunset: 04:51:51 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 14% 35° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:22:56 AM Sunset: 04:52 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few showers early with mixed rain and snow later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Mon 65% 22° 37° Mon Monday 37°/22° Snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:23:43 AM Sunset: 04:52:10 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Tue 24% 14° 29° Tue Tuesday 29°/14° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:27 AM Sunset: 04:52:22 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business