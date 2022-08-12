Shirley Price Aug 12, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Shirley Price, 73 of Grand Junction, CO pass away on August 8, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, she was a Stay at Home Mom. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Shirley Price Mom Hopewest Care Center Pass Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 68° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/68° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:23:45 AM Sunset: 08:14:01 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 69° 93° Fri Friday 93°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:24:40 AM Sunset: 08:12:46 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 20% 69° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:25:35 AM Sunset: 08:11:31 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 21% 68° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/68° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:26:30 AM Sunset: 08:10:14 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 32% 67° 90° Mon Monday 90°/67° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:27:25 AM Sunset: 08:08:56 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 24% 67° 89° Tue Tuesday 89°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:28:20 AM Sunset: 08:07:37 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 67° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/67° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:29:15 AM Sunset: 08:06:18 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business