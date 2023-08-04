Steve Coglietti Aug 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Steve Coglietti, 74 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 1, 2023 Celebration of Life: Browns Chapel. 8/4/2023 @ 11:00AM St Mary's Hospital. Vocation: Autobody restoration Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 65° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/65° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:17 AM Sunset: 08:23:21 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 65° 95° Fri Friday 95°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:17:10 AM Sunset: 08:22:16 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mainly clear. Low around 65F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 63° 97° Sat Saturday 97°/63° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:04 AM Sunset: 08:21:10 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 66° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:58 AM Sunset: 08:20:03 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 65° 95° Mon Monday 95°/65° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:52 AM Sunset: 08:18:54 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. W winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 64° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:46 AM Sunset: 08:17:44 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 2% 64° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:21:40 AM Sunset: 08:16:33 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business