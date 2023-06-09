Terry Grinstead Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Terry Grinstead, 70 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 5, 2023 HopeWest Care Center. Vocation: Cowboy/Rancher Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 52° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/52° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:28 AM Sunset: 08:38:21 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 56° 87° Fri Friday 87°/56° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:19 AM Sunset: 08:38:53 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 57° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/57° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:48:11 AM Sunset: 08:39:24 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 10% 57° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:48:05 AM Sunset: 08:39:54 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 17% 55° 82° Mon Monday 82°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:40:22 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 55° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/55° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:40:48 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 12% 57° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:41:13 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business