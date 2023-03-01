Terry Schlauger Mar 1, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Terry Schlauger, 70 of Grand Junction, passed away on February 22, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. Terry was an executive secretary. No services are planned at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Trade Day Precip Temp Tue 43% 29° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/29° Chance of snow showers late. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM Sunset: 06:05:46 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Wed 64% 28° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/28° Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 64% Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM Sunset: 06:06:51 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Thu 12% 27° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/27° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:45:43 AM Sunset: 06:07:55 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 18% 22° 44° Fri Friday 44°/22° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:44:16 AM Sunset: 06:08:59 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 30° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:42:48 AM Sunset: 06:10:03 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 33° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/33° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:19 AM Sunset: 06:11:06 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 28° 52° Mon Monday 52°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:50 AM Sunset: 06:12:09 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business