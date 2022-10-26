Thomas Higgs Jr Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Thomas Higgs Jr, 69 of Collbran, CO passed away on October 20, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, he was a painter. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Thomas Higgs Jr Collbran Co Hopewest Care Center Pass Away Painter Day Precip Temp Tue 86% 38° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/38° Cloudy with rain. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:34:28 AM Sunset: 06:21:22 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Wed 58% 34° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/34° Morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:35:32 AM Sunset: 06:20:06 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Thu 9% 27° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:36:36 AM Sunset: 06:18:52 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 30° 53° Fri Friday 53°/30° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:37:40 AM Sunset: 06:17:38 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 32° 55° Sat Saturday 55°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:38:45 AM Sunset: 06:16:26 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 33° 58° Sun Sunday 58°/33° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:39:50 AM Sunset: 06:15:15 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 37° 60° Mon Monday 60°/37° Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:40:55 AM Sunset: 06:14:06 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business