Tom Jenkins Jan 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Edward Magner, 79 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was married to Retha Magner for 19 wonderful years. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 25° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/25° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:48 AM Sunset: 05:20:01 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 15% 21° 36° Fri Friday 36°/21° Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:29:17 AM Sunset: 05:21:08 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 19° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/19° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:28:44 AM Sunset: 05:22:15 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 24% 20° 32° Sun Sunday 32°/20° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:28:09 AM Sunset: 05:23:23 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Mon 14% 14° 33° Mon Monday 33°/14° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM Sunset: 05:24:31 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 6% 16° 32° Tue Tuesday 32°/16° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:26:53 AM Sunset: 05:25:40 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 15° 32° Wed Wednesday 32°/15° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:13 AM Sunset: 05:26:49 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business