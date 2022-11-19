Tracy Shepherd Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Tracy J. Shepherd, 54 of Fruita, CO, passed away on November 14, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center. Services are pending. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Tracy J. Shepherd Pass Away Fruita Co Hopewest Care Center Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 19° 44° Fri Friday 44°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM Sunset: 04:57:50 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 20° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/20° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM Sunset: 04:57:12 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 21° 46° Sun Sunday 46°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:52 AM Sunset: 04:56:36 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 23° 48° Mon Monday 48°/23° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:56 AM Sunset: 04:56:02 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 24° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05 AM Sunset: 04:55:30 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 26° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:59 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 28° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/28° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:06 AM Sunset: 04:54:31 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business