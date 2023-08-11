Verne Albertson Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Verne Albertson, of Burns Colorado passed peacefully on August 7th at the home of his daughter in Boulder Colorado. Obituary and details can be found at www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 66° 93° Thu Thursday 93°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:22:42 AM Sunset: 08:15:33 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 3% 67° 94° Fri Friday 94°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:23:37 AM Sunset: 08:14:19 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 65° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/65° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:24:31 AM Sunset: 08:13:05 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 15% 67° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:26 AM Sunset: 08:11:49 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 69° 96° Mon Monday 96°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:26:21 AM Sunset: 08:10:33 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 68° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/68° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:16 AM Sunset: 08:09:15 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 69° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:11 AM Sunset: 08:07:57 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business