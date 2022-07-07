Veronica Morris Jul 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Veronica Morris, 60, of Grand Junction, died July 4, 2022, in Grand Junction. She was a Concert Promoter. Private family services will take place. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Veronica Morris Grand Junction Concert Promoter Day Precip Temp Thu 3% 64° 93° Thu Thursday 93°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:55:35 AM Sunset: 08:42:30 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 67° 99° Fri Friday 99°/67° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:11 AM Sunset: 08:42:10 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 70° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/70° Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:49 AM Sunset: 08:41:49 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 70° 101° Sun Sunday 101°/70° Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:27 AM Sunset: 08:41:26 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 69° 101° Mon Monday 101°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:58:07 AM Sunset: 08:41 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 12% 69° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/69° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 05:58:47 AM Sunset: 08:40:33 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/71° Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:59:29 AM Sunset: 08:40:04 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business