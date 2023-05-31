Virginia Comroe May 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Virginia Comroe, 74 of Grand Junction CO, passed away on May 24, 2023 There are no services planned. Vocation: Real Estate as a Property Manager. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 55° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/55° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:51:15 AM Sunset: 08:32:27 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 56° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/56° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:48 AM Sunset: 08:33:10 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SE @ 13 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 52° 77° Thu Thursday 77°/52° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:50:24 AM Sunset: 08:33:52 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 54° 67° Fri Friday 67°/54° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:34 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 24% 54° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/54° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:40 AM Sunset: 08:35:14 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 16% 57° 79° Sun Sunday 79°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:49:21 AM Sunset: 08:35:53 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 23% 58° 83° Mon Monday 83°/58° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:49:04 AM Sunset: 08:36:30 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business