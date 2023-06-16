Vito Rontino Jun 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Vito Rontino, 76 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 10, 2023 A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date Hopewest Hospice , Grand Junction, CO. Vocation: Project Coordinator Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 55° 77° Fri Friday 77°/55° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:41:58 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 57° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM Sunset: 08:42:18 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 61° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/61° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM Sunset: 08:42:37 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 0% 61° 90° Mon Monday 90°/61° Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:22 AM Sunset: 08:42:54 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 59° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/59° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:32 AM Sunset: 08:43:09 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 61° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/61° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:44 AM Sunset: 08:43:22 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 3% 59° 92° Thu Thursday 92°/59° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:48:58 AM Sunset: 08:43:33 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business