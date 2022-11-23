William Haynie Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print William Haynie, 79 of Clifton, CO, passed away on November 19, 2022 at his home, William was a Railroad Heavy Equipment Operator. Services will be held at Browns Chapel on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags William Haynie Railway Equipment Pass Away Clifton Co Operator Chapel Brown Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 22° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/22° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05 AM Sunset: 04:55:30 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 16% 28° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:59 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 25° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/25° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:07:06 AM Sunset: 04:54:31 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 26° 48° Fri Friday 48°/26° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:08:08 AM Sunset: 04:54:05 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09:10 AM Sunset: 04:53:41 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 28° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM Sunset: 04:53:19 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 16% 31° 49° Mon Monday 49°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:59 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business