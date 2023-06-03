William Richard Martin Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print William Richard Martin, 81 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on May 29, 2023 A graveside Service will be held on June 9th at 10AM at Crown Point Cemetery. at St. Mary's Hospital. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 49° 73° Fri Friday 73°/49° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:50:14 AM Sunset: 08:34:36 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sat 15% 53° 80° Sat Saturday 80°/53° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM Sunset: 08:35:16 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 57° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:34 AM Sunset: 08:35:54 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 58° 84° Mon Monday 84°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:36:32 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 45% 59° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/59° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:37:09 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Overcast. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 39% 56° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/56° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 05:48:48 AM Sunset: 08:37:44 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 21% 55° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/55° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 05:48:36 AM Sunset: 08:38:17 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business