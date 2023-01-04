Wilma Camren Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Wilma Camren, 91, of Grand Junction, passed away on December 31, 2022 at The Fountains of Hilltop. She was a Regional Secretary. Services are being planned for a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Wilma Camren Grand Junction Hilltop Pass Away Date Secretary Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 22° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/22° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:33:12 AM Sunset: 05:03:59 PM Humidity: 91% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Some clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 6% 23° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM Sunset: 05:04:50 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 8% 30° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM Sunset: 05:05:43 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Fri 74% 30° 38° Fri Friday 38°/30° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 74% Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM Sunset: 05:06:37 PM Humidity: 90% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sat 7% 25° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:33:10 AM Sunset: 05:07:32 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 6% 27° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/27° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:04 AM Sunset: 05:08:29 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 13% 30° 40° Mon Monday 40°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:32:56 AM Sunset: 05:09:27 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business