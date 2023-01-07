Woodruff D. Cooper Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Woodruff D. Cooper, 68 of Clifton, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023 peacefully under the care of Hopewest Hospice. He was a heavy equipment operator. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Clifton Woodruff D. Cooper Technical Terms Operator Pass Away Care Colorado Hopewest Hospice Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 27° 39° Fri Friday 39°/27° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:33:14 AM Sunset: 05:06:41 PM Humidity: 96% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 25° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM Sunset: 05:07:36 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 25° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/25° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:05 AM Sunset: 05:08:33 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 4% 33° 43° Mon Monday 43°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:32:57 AM Sunset: 05:09:31 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tue 23% 35° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/35° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:32:47 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Wed 53% 27° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/27° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 07:32:35 AM Sunset: 05:11:29 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 27° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:32:20 AM Sunset: 05:12:30 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business