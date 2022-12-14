Faye Silengo Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Faye Silengo 1929 - 2020 Your life and beautiful memories will be with us forever. Miss and love you, Chuck, Crystal, Blaze, and Jessica Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Faye Silengo Jessica Chuck Blaze Miss Crystal Memory Day Precip Temp Tue 42% 24° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/24° Snow showers. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 07:24:30 AM Sunset: 04:52:25 PM Humidity: 87% Wind: E @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Wed 15% 22° 35° Wed Wednesday 35°/22° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:25:13 AM Sunset: 04:52:39 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 24% 14° 29° Thu Thursday 29°/14° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:25:55 AM Sunset: 04:52:56 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 10° 28° Fri Friday 28°/10° Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:35 AM Sunset: 04:53:14 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 11° 32° Sat Saturday 32°/11° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:13 AM Sunset: 04:53:35 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 13° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/13° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:50 AM Sunset: 04:53:58 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 18° 36° Mon Monday 36°/18° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:25 AM Sunset: 04:54:22 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business