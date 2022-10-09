Hal Colby Oct 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Facebook Twitter Email Print Hal Colby April 2, 1927 - October 10, 2006 You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart. Missing you on the sixteenth anniversary of your death. Debe Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hal Colby Heart Anniversary Death Day Precip Temp Sat 3% 49° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/49° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 47° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 48° 76° Mon Monday 76°/48° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 46° 77° Tue Tuesday 77°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM Sunset: 06:41:02 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 46° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/46° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 06:39:32 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 45° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/45° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM Sunset: 06:38:03 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 45° 74° Fri Friday 74°/45° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 06:36:35 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business