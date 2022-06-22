Jim Hams Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jim Hams October 1, 1944 - February 10, 2022 Please join us for a Celebration of Life June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the family home. Parking at the home across the street. Bbq to follow. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jim Hams Parking Celebration Street Highway Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 58° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/58° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM Sunset: 08:43:18 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 63° 89° Wed Wednesday 89°/63° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:03 AM Sunset: 08:43:29 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu 40% 61° 84° Thu Thursday 84°/61° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 05:49:18 AM Sunset: 08:43:38 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 24% 60° 87° Fri Friday 87°/60° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:36 AM Sunset: 08:43:46 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 63° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/63° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:54 AM Sunset: 08:43:51 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 62° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/62° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:50:15 AM Sunset: 08:43:55 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 62° 89° Mon Monday 89°/62° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:37 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business