Kurt Walters Dec 29, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Kurt Walters January 21, 1962 - December 29, 2012 A life so young released to heaven, we’re left on earth to wonder why. But some are sent among us briefly, some have spirits meant to fly. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Kurt Walters Young Life Heaven Day Precip Temp Wed 86% 23° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/23° Times of light snow early. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:32:23 AM Sunset: 04:59:26 PM Humidity: 94% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Thu 16% 22° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/22° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:32:38 AM Sunset: 05:00:09 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Fri 23% 29° 35° Fri Friday 35°/29° Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:32:52 AM Sunset: 05:00:53 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sat 53% 37° 41° Sat Saturday 41°/37° Showers possible. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM Sunset: 05:01:38 PM Humidity: 90% Wind: SSE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 54% 33° 46° Sun Sunday 46°/33° Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:33:12 AM Sunset: 05:02:26 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Mon 58% 24° 37° Mon Monday 37°/24° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM Sunset: 05:03:14 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 17% 22° 35° Tue Tuesday 35°/22° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM Sunset: 05:04:05 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business