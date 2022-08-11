Marty Chavez Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Marty Carlos Chavez August 11, 1960 - February 16, 2009 In Loving Memory Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 15% 71° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/71° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:49 AM Sunset: 08:15:07 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 68° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/68° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM Sunset: 08:13:53 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fri 21% 68° 96° Fri Friday 96°/68° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM Sunset: 08:12:38 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:33 AM Sunset: 08:11:23 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 68° 94° Sun Sunday 94°/68° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:26:28 AM Sunset: 08:10:06 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 40% 67° 91° Mon Monday 91°/67° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 06:27:23 AM Sunset: 08:08:48 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 36% 67° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/67° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM Sunset: 08:07:29 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business