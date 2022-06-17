Travis D Carothers Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Travis D. Carothers August 25, 1980 - June 18, 2017 You will always be in my heart because in my heart you will always be alive. I love you daddy. Love Amani Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Amani Travis D. Carothers Daddy Heart Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 70° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/70° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM Sunset: 08:42:03 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 21% 71° 99° Fri Friday 99°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM Sunset: 08:42:23 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 41% 64° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/64° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM Sunset: 08:42:41 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 53% 56° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/56° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 05:48:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:57 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 3% 53° 84° Mon Monday 84°/53° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:48:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 53F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 6% 58° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/58° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:25 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 58F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 2% 60° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/60° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business