Ada Maxine Clark Allen December 7, 1934 - November 17, 2022 The sweetest kindest person went to be with the Lord our God in the morning of the 17th of November 2022. Ada Maxine Clark Allen born December 7, 1934 in Lamar, Colorado to Robert and Susanna M Lundgren Maxine moved with her family to Ridgeway, Colorado at the age of 12 and helped on the 1200 acre ranch her family bought. She attended school there finishing the 9th grade before the family moved to Palisade in the summer of 1949. There she was introduced to peach orchards as she worked in the family orchard. Maxine finished high school in Palisade after receiving many awards and honors. She married James Lawrence Clark (known as Larry to most people) when they were both 18 years old. Larry was a 4th generation peach grower and his great-grandfather started peach orchards when the valley was settled. Maxine and Larry had 3 boys, Steve, Bruce and Dennis. Maxine was heavy involved in all aspects of the large orchard operation and represented the industry in many ways; She was elected as the President of the National Peach Partners organization in 1979. She served on the board of the National Peach Council. She was the west slopes only member of American Agri-Women, a national organization. Maxine worked as the public relations person for the Farmers Union and the agriculture departments in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. In addition to all this she modeled clothing and had her own clothing business for 9 years. Larry and Maxine divorced after 33 years of marriage. Maxine then moved to Grand Junction and became a successful Realtor Maxine married Larry Allen on September 25, 2006 and they lived together in the town of Palisade until her passing Maxine was a long time member of the Palisade Methodist Church and very involved with making fund raising ice cream for the Palisade Peach Festival Preceded in death by both her parents; sister, Wilma Sumners; and brother, Dr. Robert Lundgren of Eltopia, WA Survived by her husband, Larry Allen; Brother, Larry Lundgren (Judy); Sons, Steve (Pattie), Bruce (Jan), Dennis (Staci). Maxine had 9 Grandkids; Levi Clark, Zack Clark, Jessica Arnett, Joshua Clark, Kaleb Clark, Dakota Clark, Colton Clark, Mackenzie Schmalz, and Courtney Clark Maxine loved and enjoyed her 17 great grandchildren; Ella, Hunter, Adaline, Bodie, Brook, Paisley, Random, Blakely, Marco, Violet, Jason, Jacob, James, Jackson, Cashton, Briggs and Knox A mother to many, a friend to all, Maxines love will live on in us all. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Palisade Funeral Home from 4:00PM until 6:00PM 2935 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO. Funeral service will be held Friday December 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Palisade United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Palisade United Methodist Church, 365 Main Street, Palisade, CO 81526. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Palisade Funeral Home Funeral Directors 464-5333.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM
Sunset: 04:53:19 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:59 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM
Sunset: 04:52:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:26 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 04:52:12 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 04:52:01 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 04:51:52 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.