Alene Lynette Woods May 22, 1942 - February 11, 2023 Alene Lynette Woods, born May 22, 1942, passed away on February 11, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Three children, six grand-children and seven great grandchildren survive Alene. Alene, the younger of two siblings; was born and raised in Southern California. Alene married the love of her life, Donald C. Woods, (Don) at the age of nineteen and moved to Colorado. Don and Alene proved to be a well-matched couple; both enjoying the outdoors, fishing, camping and travel-related adventures with family and friends. They also loved music and dancing, and Alene had a beautiful singing voice. While raising a family, Alene had taken an occasional odd job to supplement the household income. Life provided her with experiences working in a potato chip factory, a candy factory, and a hospital. She taught ladies’ workouts in a gym, flagged for mobile home deliveries and when her community needed help during fall harvest, she operated heavy farm equipment. Alene’s life changed dramatically (at the relatively young age of forty-nine) when her beloved husband passed away. She moved out of the house she shared with Don in Grand Junction and bought her dream home in Fruita. Alene chose a career in high-end furniture sales, an occupation that best suited her outgoing and friendly personality. She spent her free time with friends riding “4-wheelers” (ATVs) in the Colorado and Utah mountains and deserts. She could out-fish all the boys and out-ride most of the men. Alene nurtured the garden of her life. She lived in joy. She lived in beauty. She lived in love. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of her friends and family. Her soul lives on in the incredible, beautiful infinite, ever with our Lord.
