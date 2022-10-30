Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde March 9, 1992 - October 25, 2022 Alexandra Gabrielle Telinde (nee Parentice-Aleff) passed away, due to heart failure, in Grand Junction, Colorado on October 25, 2022, with family members by her side. Born in West Bend, Wisconsin on March 9, 1992, Allie moved west to Colorado to spend her childhood years on the Colorado Western Slope and in Moab, Utah. Friends and strangers alike were drawn to Allie’s empathy and tender heart. She was kind, compassionate, and giving to the less fortunate. She touched the lives of many in her community, dedicating personal efforts, energies and resources to Meals on Wheels (formerly Grey Gourmet) and Hope West. Allie spent a lot of time with her family and friends in Grand Junction and taught her daughter Elle to be a good person. She loved her dogs and traveling to places with beautiful surroundings. She took pride in her professional life as a Mortgage Loan Officer and proud co-owner of a small AirBnb business.. She was respected by peers and trusted and loved by her clients. Allie is survived by her mother, Nina Parentice; her father, Jim Aleff; her daughter, Elle; grandparents, Lynne and Jonathan Parentice, and her auntsl Debbie Aleff, Katie Parentice, and Nicole Parentice. Donations to Grand Rivers Humane Society (https://grandrivershumane.org) Hope West (https://www.hopewestco.org) or Meals on Wheels (http://mealsonwheelsmesacounty.org) are appreciated, as well as any act of kindness toward the homeless. Finally, like many, Allie struggled with mental health issues and alcohol dependence. Our hearts go out to others fighting these battles. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the above non-profits. Servies will be held at the Redlands Community Center on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:30 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM
Sunset: 06:14:10 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM
Sunset: 06:11:55 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM
Sunset: 06:10:50 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM
Sunset: 06:09:46 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.