Alice Haworth September 4, 1940 - October 25, 2022 Alice Herlinda Haworth was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world after struggling with health issues a on October 25, 2022 at age 82. She was born to Arthur and Lucille Purvis on September 4, 1940. She grew up with her brother Albert in East Los Angeles. She married and finally settled in Grand Junction, CO with her husband Ervin Weihert. Together, they had 1 child: Steven Alice divorced and remarried to John “Jack” Charles Haworth until she was widowed. During her time married to Jack, she loved spending time in the Colorado outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. She also loved to cook for people, making incredible meals for family and friends. She had a special talent for oil painting, and she won ribbons some local art shows. Browns Cremation and Funeral. No immediate services are going to be held. A family service will be held in summer 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hopewest Grand Junction, also known as Hospice And Palliative Care Of Western Colorado.
