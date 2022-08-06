Alice Isabelle Jones

Alice Isabelle Jones April 23, 1931 - July 21, 2022 Alice Jones passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022, at the age of 91. She was the youngest of five children born to John and Sarah Valentine of Akron, Ohio. After graduating high school in 1949, Alice moved to Los Angeles, CA to live with her sister. That is where, in the fall of 1952, she met Roy Jones. Upon seeing Alice for the first time, Roy said, “I’ve got to meet that gal!” They were married March 13, 1953, and honeymooned in Aspen, CO. Alice and Roy welcomed two sons while living in L.A. In the fall of 1958, they moved their family to Colorado. Alice was at home on the ski slopes of Colorado, skiing until the age of 83. In addition to skiing, life for Alice was full of outdoor picnics, family reunions, and travel. As the daughter of Scottish and Irish emigrants, she was very proud of her roots. She delighted in her three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of hospitality and love of family. Alice is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roy; sons, John (Liz) Jones of Grand Junction, CO and Craig (Margie) Jones of Stillwater, MN; grandchildren, Katie (Jared) Johnson, Trevor (Melody) Jones, and Erik Jones; great grandchildren, Elsie, Addison, Lavender, Ella, and Nathan; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family held a wake to celebrate Alice’s life on July 24th.