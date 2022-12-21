Allene M. Brinkley September 18, 1926 - December 13, 2022 llene Brinkley, age 96, was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Lord on December 13, 2022. She was a long-time resident of Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born September 18, 1926 in Rico, Colorado to Leroy Heaton and Dorothy (Moore) Heaton. Following the death of her father Leroy she was adopted by Melvin Baldwin and Lizzie (Thomas) Baldwin. She graduated from Grand Junction High School and went on to get her degree in accounting from La Salle Extension University. She worked as an accountant for several companies in Grand Junction and was the head accountant for Occidental Oil Shale until her retirement. She married her high school sweetheart John Brinkley, Jr. on April 28, 1946, one week after he returned from serving in Europe during WWII. Allene and her husband were members of First Assembly of God church in Grand Junction for many years. She enjoyed going to church with her family and traveling with her husband on church building projects around Colorado, Utah and as far away as Ghana, Africa. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially on weekend outings camping, fishing, hunting and skiing. She could always be found supporting her children and grandchildren when they participated in any kind of event. Allene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Brinkley, Jr., her birth parents, Leroy and Dorothy Heaton and adopted parents, Melvin and Lizzie Baldwin. She is survived by her 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Burial will take place at a later date in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Brinkley family.
