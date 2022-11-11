Alvin Wesley Hakel January 23, 1939 - November 4, 2022 Alvin Wesley “Wes” Hakel, 83, passed away November 4 in Kyle, Texas. Wes was born on January 23, 1939 in Grand Junction, Colorado the second son of Ernest and Elnora Heffner Hakel. He is survived by brothers, Larry of Luray, Virginia and Dale of Kyle, Texas. Predeceasing him was his daughter, Kami Weisgerber. Also surviving are his granddaughter, Mallory Weisgerber; grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Weisgerber; cousin, Linda Dowd; his nieces, Tracy Craft, Terri Ray, Toni Ingram and Jennifer Hakel Vionito (Jeff); his nephews, Richard (Donna), Bradley (Donna), Neil and Brian (Rebecka) Hakel; his grandnieces Julia Craft, Jessica Hakel, Vera Hakel, Maia Bates, Kaitlyn Armstrong, Emma Ryleigh Hakel, his grandnephews Vance Hakel, Tyler Hakel, Caleb Hakel, Justin Hakel, Kyle Hakel. Wes worked many years with the Daily Sentinel newspaper in Grand Junction, Colorado before moving to Sacramento, California to work for the Sacramento Bee newspaper as a graphics designer. He retired in 2003 and returned to Grand Junction. In 2018 he moved to Texas to be close to his brother Dale and Dale’s wife, Susan. They provided him great support in the last few years of his declining health. At his request his ashes will be scattered in Colorado and Washington state.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:03 AM
Sunset: 05:03:59 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:09 AM
Sunset: 05:03:07 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:54:15 AM
Sunset: 05:02:16 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM
Sunset: 05:01:28 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:26 AM
Sunset: 05:00:41 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:31 AM
Sunset: 04:59:56 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:37 AM
Sunset: 04:59:12 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.