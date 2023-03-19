Amy “Elizabeth” Terrell February 16, 1924 - February 28, 2023 Our devoted mother, Amy “Elizabeth” Terrell, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023. In her final days, she was surrounded by her loving family with whom she had celebrated her 99th birthday days earlier. Elizabeth, the first born of Frances (Pearson) and Deyoe Green, arrived on February 16, 1924, in Rifle, Colorado. She grew up on Rifle Creek and graduated from Rifle Union High School as valedictorian in 1942. Elizabeth went on to attend Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado where she was an active member of the Pi Kappa Sigma sorority. During a school break on a train trip to visit a classmate in Denver, she met a handsome, charismatic young man who she said, “pursued her relentlessly” until he−Keith Terrell (our father) “won her over”. They married on February 5, 1944, in Silt, Colorado. Here they worked together tearing down old buildings to “reclaim” materials which they used to build the comfortable home in which they raised their 5 children. Later, they spent summers at the “family cabin” west of Mack building their sanctuary-retirement home...again using reclaimed materials but with no electricity, no running water (except the ditch), living off the grid before it was an “IN” thing. Elizabeth always said that her favorite job was being a mother and these times brought her the happiest memories. All the while, Elizabeth stayed fully engaged in civic organizations including PTA, Home Extension, 4-H Leadership and Congregational Church Ladies Aid. Adding to her busy life, she found employment with Garfield RE-2 School District, first in the lunchroom, then Teachers” Aide, next Title Reading Aide, finally retiring as Lunchroom Manager at Roy Moore Elementary School. Soon after retirement, she moved to Grand Junction, created another welcoming home with a beautiful yard growing roses and raspberries as her specialty. Never one to relax, she resumed church activities, continued her miles-a-day walks, joined Newcomers plus a bridge club and a bowling league. At 99 years of age, Elizabeth remained independent−in her home−able to manage her own affairs with the assistance of her family, Nightingale’s caregivers, daily visits and lunches from Meals on Wheels and the wonderful medical care and support provided by her Hopewest Hospice team. Although a widow at the age of 50, she PERSEVERED, she EXCELLED and SHE LOVED TO DANCE. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Terrell; parents, Frances and Deyoe Green; brothers, “Dick” Green and Vern Green; and sister, Velma Caveny. Survivors include: sister, Lillian Hill; sisters-in-law, Iola Majors and Lora Green; brother-in-law, Vern Terrell; her children, “Sonny” (Reva) Terrell, Lee-ann (Mike) Short, David (Vera) Terrell, Judy (Ed) Harrison, and Gail (Pete) Jansons. She loved and was loved by ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and numerous friends. As Elizabeth wished, there will be a friend and family gathering this summer at the Rifle Park Community House. In her memory, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org or another charity of your choice.
