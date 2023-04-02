Andrea Carol VanLondersele April 2, 1948 - February 6, 2023 Andrea Carol DeLautre VanLondersele, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born April 2, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Raymond DeLautre and Doris Frances Fee DeLautre. Devoted wife to the late Theofiel VanLondersele II, and mother to Michele VanLondersele Green, Kelli McLean, late Dr. Theofiel VanLondersele III, and Sheila Godkin. Mom adored her four children and eight grandchildren. Andrea had an open-door policy and with her enormous loving heart, willingness to listen and her overwhelming need to feed everyone, she was often seen as a surrogate mother and grandmother to many. Mom will be remembered most for her adventurous spirit. She loved roller coasters, ziplining through the treetop canopy of Puerto Vallarta, high speed boat rides and snorkeling. Thankfully she was able to fulfill a major bucket list a couple of years ago by swimming with the dolphins. Andrea is survived by her three daughters, Michele (Wayne), Kelli (Shawn), and Sheila; along with her eight grandchildren, Diandra, Maximillian, Remington, Dartagnan, Morgan, Treyvon, Kaiden and Graycyn; and her two brothers, Raymond (SanDee) and Ronald (Harue). She was preceded in death by her husband, Theofiel Bernard VanLondersele II, and son, Dr. Theofiel Bernard VanLondersele III. Service information: Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1210 17 ½ Road, Fruita, CO 81521 on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Rosary Service at 9:30 am, Funeral Service 10:30 am, light luncheon served afterwards.
