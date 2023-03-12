Andrew Marais Septemner 14, 1957 - February 14, 2023 Andrew, 65, tragically left us on February 14, 2023; born in Odendaalsrus, South Africa. He married Gerda in 1979. They had two sons, Pieter and Johann. They emigrated to the U.S. in 1992. As a lawyer, diplomat and property developer he put his negotiating skills and passion for oppressed people to work. Andrew was a passionate and avid reader; always learning and listening to God. He enjoyed playing sports all his life. Through his grief after losing Pieter at 17 in a car accident in 1998, God gave him a ministry vision for CMU students at the Christ Center. Expanding in 2018 to the Universidad de Malaga in Spain. God continued to use him to change lives of young adults. His goal was to break their mind shackles! He was known for his bluntness and his compassion. While the world knew him as a visionary, we knew him as a devoted father and a loving husband. Andrew is survived by his wife, Gerda; son, Johann, older sister, Rentia Mans; nieces, Maryna and Yolandi and their children. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3 pm hosted by First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to christcentergj.com/the-andrew-marais-legacy-fund.
