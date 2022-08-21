Angeline Eve Tanksley November 2nd, 1969 - August 14th, 2022 Angeline “Angie” Eve Tanksley, age 52, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 14th, 2022 following a long battle with Cancer. Angie was born November 2nd, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois and was the youngest daughter, of the late Edward and Delores Polak. Angie moved to California to live with her older sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Dave Doremus, when she was 10 years old. Angie went to school in Santa Clarita where she grew up with her niece, Vicki, and met her best lifetime friends Abbie and Danika. In 1990, Angie met the love of her life John Tanksley while working in Idaho. In 1996, they were married. They moved a few times, before settling down in Colorado and having children. Angie and John had two beautiful children that were the light of her life. Abbigail and Austin Tanksley, both in Grand Junction. John had 2 previous children Bethany and Brittany, both in Oregon. Angie had been working the last 13 years as an assistant/paralegal, in Grand Junction, with her friends Kris, Jessica, Sherri, and Alexis. All this time working for Catherine Burkey, someone she always viewed as a friend and mother figure. Angie was preceded in death by: Her parents and her sisters; Kathleen Pojani, Claudia Polak, Sue Tanksley, and Tammy Krizman. Angie is survived by her husband, John Tanksley, CO; Son, Austin Tanksley, CO; Daughters, Abbie Tanksley, CO; Bethany (Rachelle) Tanksley, OR; and Brittany (Steve) Sellers, OR; Her mother-in-law, Betty Tanksley, CO; Her brothers; Jack (Lisa) Tanksley, CO; Jerry (Carolyn) Tanksley, CO; Jeff Tanksley, CO; Dave Doremus, NV, and Rory Doremus, ID. Her Sisters, Valerie Doremus, NV; Debbie Polak, OR; and Jeannie Tanksley, CO. Angie also is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends from all over the country. Funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Junction, CO. on August, 27th, at 11:00am. With lunch to follow. The family asks that in memory of Angie’s humor and love for hiking that you wear your favorite silly/hiking socks to the lunch after the service.
