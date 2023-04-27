Anita Leona Leeper Wright August 12, 1939 - April 23, 2023 God welcomed Anita Wright home on April 23, 2023. Anita was born in Hugoton, KS to Lee and Viola Leeper, the 9th of 10 children. She passed away at Larchwood Inns in Grand Junction, CO. Anita was a good daughter, sister, and mother that loved her large family. She took great interest in her boys and their wives, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family in the mountains and made many happy memories with them there. Anita was known for being a #1 Elvis fan! Anita ran a ceramic shop out of her home and was a restaurant owner in Satanta, KS, making life-long friends of the employees who worked for her. After moving to Grand Junction, she enjoyed working at Hobby Lobby for many years. She is survived by her three sons, Beryl (Ruth), Doug (Nancy), and Mike; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and her brothers, Marvin Leeper and Billy Leeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Edward, Richard, and Donald; sisters, Marjorie (Olson), Phyllis (LaCoursiere), Evelyn (Yardley), Shirley (Busby); as well as her first husband, Thayne Wright. Anita’s body was donated to Science Care, per her request and arrangements she had made several years ago. Contact Science Care at info@sciencecare.com for more information. There will be a service for immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Anita’s memory.
